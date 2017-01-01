 Mindanao Times
  • COMBINED elements from the Army and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office Office patrol the national highway near Amas Capitol Compound in Kidapawan City as they search for the 158 escaped inmates following a raid by at least 100 armed men at the provincial jail inside the capitol compound dawn on Wednesday. Mindanews Photo
  • THE ANTI-JAYWALKING Unit of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office takes the information of the violator. Photo taken Tuesday along San Pedro Street just near city hall. BING GONZALES
  • DAVAO City Police Office spokesperson, Sr. Insp. Catherine Dela Rey, reveals that crime index volume declined last year against the same period in 2015. She is one of the guests in the latest AFP-PNP media forum in the Royal Mandaya Hotel. BING GONZALES
  • RESIDENTS monitor the Matina River atop the Matina Bridge on Monday night as the water reaches the critical level. The city imposed a forced evacuation in some parts of the district due to the flashflood. BING GONZALES
  • FORMER vice mayor Luis Bonguyan has been appointed to the board of directors of the Development Bank of the Philippines. During the Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM City Davao last Monday, he stresses their focus on supporting micro-small and medium enterprises. At left is BFAR regional director Fatma Idris. BING GONZALES
  • STEADY rains caused flood waters to rise at Laverna Hills, Buhangin yesterday afternoon. The Disaster Operations Center is monitoring the rivers for possible flooding, Photo credit: Davao City Safety and Security CC/911/TMC Facebook group and posted by Kenneth Galicia Jaen.

HEADLINES

Evacuated
  • Written By: Yas D. Ocampo

Flood forces city to rescue residents
THE CITY government evacuated around 500 individuals after rising waters threatened to submerge several villages along the riverbanks of two Talomo (more…)

Still zero casualty
  • Written By: Yas Ocamp and Grace Saron

Only 8 cases reported in region, none in Davao City
THE CITY has continued its zero firecracker casualty count, with the whole Davao Region only listed eight firecracker injuries. (more…)

DCPO readies security measures for Miss U, ASEAN summit
  • Written By: Rhoda Grace B. Saron  

THE DAVAO City Police Office (DCPO) is now gearing up its security measures for the upcoming Miss Universe and ASEAN summit activities (more…)

Bridge, roads damaged by rain
  • Written By:  Kristianne M. Fusilero  

THE CONTINUOUS rains over the weekend affected three infrastructure projects in two provinces of the region on Jan. 1, the Department of Public (more…)

Miss U contestants to leave DC immediately after fashion show  
  • Written By: Jesse Pizarro Boga

THE EXPECTED 30 Miss Universe candidates who will visit Davao on Jan. 19 will fly out on the same day after their scheduled activities (more…)

Mayor wants to give fund to typhoon-hit Marinduque
  • Written By:  Yas D. Ocampo  

MAYOR Sara Duterte-Carpio will be requesting the city council for authority to release financial aid to typhoon-struck Marinduque, (more…)

Datu Bago Awards deadline extended to Jan. 6  

THE DATU Bago Foundation announces the extension of the deadline to Jan. 6, 2017 for the submission of nominees in the 47th Conferment (more…)

Museo Dabawenyo to get more artifacts
  • Written By: Yas D. Ocampo

THE CITY council has authorized Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to sign on behalf of the city a deed of donation of various artifacts (more…)

Latest News

IP farmer killed by neighbor
  • Written By: Rhoda Grace B. Saron     

A B’LAAN farmer allegedly was shot to death by another inside the victim’s house in Barangay Tacul, Kiblawan, Davao del Sur on Dec. 31 around (more…)

Gunman shot down barangay councilman  
  • Written By:  Rhoda Grace B. Saron  

A BARANGAY councilor of Communal, Buhangin District was shot to death by an unidentified perpetrator while he was sitting on the hammock (more…)

Firecracker injuries in region now 23  
  • Written By: Yas D. Ocampo

THE DEPARTMENT of Health changed its initial report of eight firecracker-related injuries in the region during the first hours of the holiday (more…)

NPA had motive in Lumad leader’s death: military
  • Written By: Rhoda Grace Saron

THE MILITARY is pointing an accusing finger at the New People’s Army on the killing of a Lumad leader and his two brothers were killed in an attack (more…)

Opinion

ROUGH CUTS| Killing the ‘hen that lays the golden eggs’
  • Written By: Vic N. Sumalinog

BY THE time the nine-day pre-Christmas dawn masses started at the Sacred Heart Parish Church in Calinan, Davao City the renovation work (more…)

LUGAR LANG| One more year
  • Written By: Jhoanna Lynn B. Cruz

NEW YEAR always brings out the need for intense reflection in those so inclined. And social media has exacerbated this tendency, for better or worse. (more…)

EDITORIAl|Ready for the rains

THE NEW YEAR was ushered by rain that fell continuously in the region. Intermittently light and heavy, the rains flooded some areas, causing (more…)

Community

Smart, donor bring Christmas cheer to remote Bukidnon school

ST. ISIDORE High School is a Catholic school in a remote agricultural village called Zamboanguita in Bukidnon. (more…)

LGU of Tagum offers Pamaskong Handog to IPs

OVER 900 Indigenous Peoples’ faces were adorned with warm smiles as they received (more…)

Trash to cash at SM Supermalls, Jan 6-7

START the year right and turn wastes into cash at SM Supermall’s Trash to Cash Recycling Market. (more…)

Today's Print Issue

01

Entertainment

Movies at Gaisano Mall this week

ASSASSIN’S CREED Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard (more…)

DAVAOEÑO WINS BEST SHORT FILM DIRECTOR AWARD AT MMFF

DAVAOEÑO filmmaker Jarell Serencio won the Best Short Film Director in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (more…)

Lifestyle

MOTLEY| Brgy. Talomo Proper celebrates Pasko Fiesta 2016
  • Written By: Niño Calamba
8

BARANGAY Talomo Proper celebrated the city-wide Pasko Fiesta 2016 festivities (more…)

FREEZE| MASHUP DOC AN INTRODUCTION TO THE MASHUP MUSIC CULTURE
  • Written By: H. O. Castillo
010

SUGARHILL Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” is one of the most popular remixed songs (more…)

Business

Renewal of business permits seen completed in 3rd week
  • Written By:  Kristianne M. Fusilero    

THE BUSINESS Bureau is expecting to process the renewal of the permits of about 39,000 business establishments in the city (more…)

New real property projects valued at P9.875-B in Oct.    
  • Written By: Kristianne M. Fusilero    

THE NUMBER of real estate projects in the city was at 3,703 as of the third quarter of last year as their accumulated investments were higher (more…)

Sports

Tan to play in 5th adidas International Cup
  • Written By: Jon Develos

SIX year-old Atsuko Kaiyel Tan, the 2016 So Kim Cheng Sports Awards co-Athlete (more…)

HCDC Crusaders happy for lone gold in 2016 BIMP EAGA Games

THE HOLY Cross of Davao College Crusaders found themselves the spotlight when (more…)

Davao City Natl. High bags 2016 GET hoop title
  • Written By: Jon Develos

DAVAO City National High School banked on its gang-bang defensive stance before drilling crucial (more…)

Motoring

Torres stamps class in comeback race
torres

MANILA, Philippines – Willie Torres marked his comeback with a dominating performance, (more…)

Historic Sports Car Rally “Tour de Cebu” reels off Oct. 14-16*Torres, Ng, MSCC to head cast
tour

DAVAO City’s sportsman-businessman Willie Torres (right) and chief mechanic Toto take a souvenir (more…)

New GT300 and GT100 champions crowned at 2015 Philippine GT Rd 5
gt

WILLIE Torres of team W-Autosports in action for the GT300 Sprint Race class of the 2016 Philippine GET Sparco Cup leg 5 at the Batangas Racing Circuit in Rosario, Batangas. BONG BOADO (more…)

Science & Technology

Not another social media reminder
  • Written By: Jesse Pizarro Boga

IF THERE’S one thing that we’ve learned from social media after this year’s presidential elections, it’s that our lives offline are more intertwined with our lives online–no matter how deep or shallow interactions are. (more…)

DoST turns over automated water systems to Region XI
  • Written By: Yas Ocampo

THE DEPARTMENT of Science and Technology on Friday has signed a memorandum of agreement with local government (more…)

Privacy challenge| Just four vague pieces of info can identify you, and your credit card
st-pri - Copy

IN THIS week’s issue of the journal Science, MIT researchers report that just four fairly vague pieces of information — the dates and locations (more…)

Features

Bringing BT eggplant to Filipinos’ table
  • Written By: Jesse Pizarro Boga
jesse-bt-eggplant

THE APPLICATION of biotechnology to improve food security has long been realized by scientists here in the country. (more…)

The gift of birth -first in vitro fertilization facility opens in Mindanao
  • Written By: Jesse Pizarro Boga
2 - Copy

THE FIRST in vitro fertilization facility in Mindanao formally opened in the Woman Center of Brokenshire (more…)

Malagos chocolate’s 2nd International Award for the year

IT’S OFFICIAL: One of the world’s best drinking chocolates can be found in the Philippines. (more…)

Home Widget 1

This is your first home widget box. To edit please go to Appearance > Widgets and choose 6th widget from the top in area 6 called Home Widget 1. Title is also manageable from widgets as well.

Home Widget 2

This is your second home widget box. To edit please go to Appearance > Widgets and choose 7th widget from the top in area 7 called Home Widget 2. Title is also manageable from widgets as well.

Home Widget 3

This is your third home widget box. To edit please go to Appearance > Widgets and choose 8th widget from the top in area 8 called Home Widget 3. Title is also manageable from widgets as well.