Flood forces city to rescue residents
THE CITY government evacuated around 500 individuals after rising waters threatened to submerge several villages along the riverbanks of two Talomo (more…)
Only 8 cases reported in region, none in Davao City
THE CITY has continued its zero firecracker casualty count, with the whole Davao Region only listed eight firecracker injuries. (more…)
THE DAVAO City Police Office (DCPO) is now gearing up its security measures for the upcoming Miss Universe and ASEAN summit activities (more…)
THE CONTINUOUS rains over the weekend affected three infrastructure projects in two provinces of the region on Jan. 1, the Department of Public (more…)
THE EXPECTED 30 Miss Universe candidates who will visit Davao on Jan. 19 will fly out on the same day after their scheduled activities (more…)
MAYOR Sara Duterte-Carpio will be requesting the city council for authority to release financial aid to typhoon-struck Marinduque, (more…)
THE DATU Bago Foundation announces the extension of the deadline to Jan. 6, 2017 for the submission of nominees in the 47th Conferment (more…)
THE CITY council has authorized Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to sign on behalf of the city a deed of donation of various artifacts (more…)
A B’LAAN farmer allegedly was shot to death by another inside the victim’s house in Barangay Tacul, Kiblawan, Davao del Sur on Dec. 31 around (more…)
A BARANGAY councilor of Communal, Buhangin District was shot to death by an unidentified perpetrator while he was sitting on the hammock (more…)
THE DEPARTMENT of Health changed its initial report of eight firecracker-related injuries in the region during the first hours of the holiday (more…)
THE MILITARY is pointing an accusing finger at the New People’s Army on the killing of a Lumad leader and his two brothers were killed in an attack (more…)
BY THE time the nine-day pre-Christmas dawn masses started at the Sacred Heart Parish Church in Calinan, Davao City the renovation work (more…)
NEW YEAR always brings out the need for intense reflection in those so inclined. And social media has exacerbated this tendency, for better or worse. (more…)
THE NEW YEAR was ushered by rain that fell continuously in the region. Intermittently light and heavy, the rains flooded some areas, causing (more…)
ST. ISIDORE High School is a Catholic school in a remote agricultural village called Zamboanguita in Bukidnon. (more…)
OVER 900 Indigenous Peoples’ faces were adorned with warm smiles as they received (more…)
START the year right and turn wastes into cash at SM Supermall’s Trash to Cash Recycling Market. (more…)
ASSASSIN’S CREED Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard (more…)
DAVAOEÑO filmmaker Jarell Serencio won the Best Short Film Director in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (more…)
BARANGAY Talomo Proper celebrated the city-wide Pasko Fiesta 2016 festivities (more…)
SUGARHILL Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” is one of the most popular remixed songs (more…)
THE BUSINESS Bureau is expecting to process the renewal of the permits of about 39,000 business establishments in the city (more…)
THE NUMBER of real estate projects in the city was at 3,703 as of the third quarter of last year as their accumulated investments were higher (more…)
SIX year-old Atsuko Kaiyel Tan, the 2016 So Kim Cheng Sports Awards co-Athlete (more…)
THE HOLY Cross of Davao College Crusaders found themselves the spotlight when (more…)
DAVAO City National High School banked on its gang-bang defensive stance before drilling crucial (more…)
MANILA, Philippines – Willie Torres marked his comeback with a dominating performance, (more…)
DAVAO City’s sportsman-businessman Willie Torres (right) and chief mechanic Toto take a souvenir (more…)
WILLIE Torres of team W-Autosports in action for the GT300 Sprint Race class of the 2016 Philippine GET Sparco Cup leg 5 at the Batangas Racing Circuit in Rosario, Batangas. BONG BOADO (more…)
IF THERE’S one thing that we’ve learned from social media after this year’s presidential elections, it’s that our lives offline are more intertwined with our lives online–no matter how deep or shallow interactions are. (more…)
THE DEPARTMENT of Science and Technology on Friday has signed a memorandum of agreement with local government (more…)
IN THIS week’s issue of the journal Science, MIT researchers report that just four fairly vague pieces of information — the dates and locations (more…)
THE APPLICATION of biotechnology to improve food security has long been realized by scientists here in the country. (more…)
THE FIRST in vitro fertilization facility in Mindanao formally opened in the Woman Center of Brokenshire (more…)
IT’S OFFICIAL: One of the world’s best drinking chocolates can be found in the Philippines. (more…)